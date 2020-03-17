Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $66.26 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 899,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Realty Income worth $66,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 671,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

