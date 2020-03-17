Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $68.10 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of United Technologies worth $68,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,709,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in United Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,265,000 after acquiring an additional 697,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 184.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,744,000 after purchasing an additional 649,502 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on UTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.84. 1,396,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.98. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $90.58 and a 52 week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.