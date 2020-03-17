Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $78.93 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,888 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Equity Residential worth $78,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,114 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $73,321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $65,845,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,428,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 493,914 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,397,000 after purchasing an additional 388,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Equity Residential stock traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.50. 316,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,386. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $61.10 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 65.04%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $194,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $74,476.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

