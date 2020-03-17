Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $84.92 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $84,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,854,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,720. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

