Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $85,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.99. 10,708,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,005,967. The stock has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.41 and a one year high of $92.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.