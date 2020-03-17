Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of AvalonBay Communities worth $76,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $18.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.59. 1,988,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,948. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.77. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $163.47 and a 1-year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.