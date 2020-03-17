Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,794 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $214,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.21.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $9.74 on Tuesday, hitting $118.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,980,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.15 and its 200-day moving average is $122.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $99.09 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

