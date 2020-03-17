Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,005 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $84,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.27.

Welltower stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.63. 8,048,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,171. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.