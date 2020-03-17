Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 40,378 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,021 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $102,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,445 shares of company stock valued at $20,145,641. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE traded up $25.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,088,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $253.89 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.56.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.20.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

