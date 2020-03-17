Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $61,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $4.14 on Tuesday, reaching $131.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,704,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,756. The company has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $123.53 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

