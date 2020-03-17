Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $108,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,867,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,056 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura cut their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

NYSE:WMT traded up $12.50 on Tuesday, hitting $119.26. 17,550,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,093,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $323.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,205 shares of company stock valued at $47,651,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.