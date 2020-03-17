Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,906 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $170,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

GLD traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.63. 2,422,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,852,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

