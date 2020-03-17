Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,340,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,016 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $125,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,319,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 58,050,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,009,592. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

