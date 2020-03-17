Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 15,962 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 896,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,962 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $79,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,035,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,855,491. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average is $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.