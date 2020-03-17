Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 16,420 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,420 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $74,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST traded up $23.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $306.99. 6,926,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,917. The stock has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

