Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,740 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Booking worth $59,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,856,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,433,000 after purchasing an additional 61,493 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Booking by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 189,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,605,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Booking by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,971.67.

Booking stock traded up $78.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,368.24. 120,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,788.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,936.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,252.22 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

