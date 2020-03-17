Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,012 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $123,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,151,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,462,000 after purchasing an additional 125,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,750,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,538,000 after buying an additional 531,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.95.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $14.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,200,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.22 and a 200-day moving average of $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

