Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 21,346 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,346 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $75,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 8,478.9% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 992,216 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after purchasing an additional 550,509 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $110,181,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.43.

Shares of ACN traded up $5.17 on Tuesday, reaching $157.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,982,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.55. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $143.51 and a 12-month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

