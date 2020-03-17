Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 33,182 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,182 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $72,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 55.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after buying an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded up $12.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.16. 1,507,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,319,566. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.85 and a 200 day moving average of $124.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.17.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $15,177,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at $107,348,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

