Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 37,584 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,584 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $151,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $21,901,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $4.56 on Tuesday, reaching $74.48. 23,193,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,050,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

