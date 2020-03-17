Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,114 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $71,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.63. 7,843,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.88 and its 200-day moving average is $171.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $120.38 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

