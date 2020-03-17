Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 42,794 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,030,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,794 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.8% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $177,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.8% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Bank of America by 66.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Bank of America stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 118,208,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,281,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

