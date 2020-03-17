Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,937 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $59,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after buying an additional 4,376,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after buying an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after buying an additional 1,943,424 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,422,000 after buying an additional 359,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,943,000.

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,260.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,516. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DLR traded up $9.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $143.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.95.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 64.96%.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

