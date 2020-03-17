Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,976 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of American Tower worth $55,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $24.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,513,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,861. The stock has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $187.50 and a 52 week high of $258.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.87.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.