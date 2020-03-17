Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 55,343 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,578,456 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 55,343 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $115,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,608,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $169,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $168,756,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,844,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $487,664,000 after buying an additional 3,655,774 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,030,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $451,092,000 after buying an additional 3,073,195 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 37,602,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,181,168. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

