Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,532 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Mcdonald’s worth $100,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.62. 13,548,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209,658. The firm has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $147.63 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.21.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

