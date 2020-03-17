Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 843,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,631 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $91,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $5,408,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $465,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,796 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 583,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,137,000 after acquiring an additional 45,778 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,757,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,690,227. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $91.23 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.52. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

