Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 698,781 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $61,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,779,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,719,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

