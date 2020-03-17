AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Holdings Reduced by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 145,674 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AVX worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVX. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,360,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AVX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AVX by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138,990 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AVX by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 48,462 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE:AVX traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.03. AVX Co. has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. AVX had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $344.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AVX Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AVX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

