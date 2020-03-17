Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Acquires 101,717 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 110.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,986 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,717 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts makes up about 2.6% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Wynn Resorts worth $26,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,340,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $186,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.4% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $61,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 352,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $54.38. 8,830,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day moving average of $121.04. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.63 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

