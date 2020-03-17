Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Acquires 81,301 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,301 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 781.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Sanofi by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

SNY stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.61. 2,768,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

