Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Boosts Holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) by 267.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Proteostasis Therapeutics worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 351,575 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of PTI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 76,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,318. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

