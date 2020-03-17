Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,320 shares during the quarter. National Vision accounts for 3.0% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned about 1.23% of National Vision worth $31,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,632,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 5,079.1% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 55,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 56,988 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in National Vision by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in National Vision by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 63,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in National Vision by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 45,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EYE traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. National Vision Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.30 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.