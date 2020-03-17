Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Grows Position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,983 shares during the period. Mimecast comprises approximately 4.0% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $41,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIME traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.60. 120,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,890. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.18, a P/E/G ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.38. Mimecast Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $1,719,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591,665 shares in the company, valued at $78,182,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $5,772,730 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

