Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Has $22.04 Million Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lowered its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 711,874 shares during the quarter. Godaddy comprises approximately 2.1% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned about 0.19% of Godaddy worth $22,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Godaddy by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $40,486.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $158,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,836 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

GDDY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.74. 359,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,433. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.27.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

