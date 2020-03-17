Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Has $226.80 Million Stock Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Docusign comprises approximately 21.5% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $226,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Docusign stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,036,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,755. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $92.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $801,403.26. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 191,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,553,682 shares of company stock worth $116,814,545. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

