Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 97,526 shares during the quarter. Meridian Bancorp comprises about 0.5% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned about 0.52% of Meridian Bancorp worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 156,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 43,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,648 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of EBSB stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. 22,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.63. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 23.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

