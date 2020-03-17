Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Reduces Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC cut its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,853 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.7% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned about 0.37% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 1,013,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 775.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 667,637 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 202,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,497,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. 224,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.