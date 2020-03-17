Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Sells 284,552 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC reduced its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 486,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 284,552 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial accounts for 2.8% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $29,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Voya Financial stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. 308,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. Voya Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

