Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Takes $27.58 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 472,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,000. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for about 2.6% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned 0.22% of Norwegian Cruise Line at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,521,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,038. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

