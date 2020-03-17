Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) is Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 127,668 shares during the period. Ball makes up 4.6% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ball worth $48,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 204,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ball by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ball by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,153,000 after buying an additional 294,229 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,529. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Ball’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $984,762.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,057,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,822 shares of company stock worth $3,534,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

