BEAM Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,334,000 after acquiring an additional 269,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,740,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,111,000 after acquiring an additional 61,650 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,629 shares of company stock worth $573,995. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 30,467,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,795,828. The company has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.