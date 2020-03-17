BEAM Asset Management LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 859,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,550,000 after buying an additional 111,850 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,000,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,720,000 after purchasing an additional 570,648 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,549,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,480,000 after purchasing an additional 594,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.70. 2,564,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,142,480. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.