BEAM Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 34,337,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,647,516. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

