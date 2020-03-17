BEAM Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.25. 1,511,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,499. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.35 and a 200 day moving average of $177.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $141.63 and a 1-year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

