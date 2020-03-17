BEAM Asset Management LLC Takes $383,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,516,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,411,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.67. The stock has a market cap of $273.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $84.55 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

