BEAM Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $104.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,793.59. 8,702,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,366. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,672.00 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,981.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,840.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,326.83.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

