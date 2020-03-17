BidaskClub Downgrades Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
DBX has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.55.
NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 266,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.
In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,160,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,686,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,829,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,640,000 after acquiring an additional 148,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.
