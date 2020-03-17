BidaskClub Downgrades Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DBX has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.55.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 266,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,160,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,686,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,829,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,640,000 after acquiring an additional 148,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

