BidaskClub Lowers Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $236.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

