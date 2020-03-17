Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Trading Down 15.4%

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s stock price traded down 15.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 9,964,018 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 14,783,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, March 6th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)
Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.
