Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Trading Down 15.4%

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s stock price traded down 15.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 9,964,018 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 14,783,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Biocept alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.22% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.